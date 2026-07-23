23 July 2026
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Klopp set for official Germany unveiling on Friday

World football
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23 July 2026 15:14
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Klopp set for official Germany unveiling on Friday

Jürgen Klopp is expected to be officially presented as the new head coach of the Germany national team on Friday, July 24, according to Bild.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the 59-year-old is set to take charge of the four-time world champions following Germany's disappointing exit in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was followed by Julian Nagelsmann's departure.

Klopp's last managerial role was at Liverpool, where he spent nine seasons between 2015 and 2024, winning the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Since leaving Anfield, Klopp has served as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. According to German media, the necessary arrangements for his departure have been completed, paving the way for his move to the German Football Association (DFB).

If confirmed, Klopp's first matches in charge will come during Germany's UEFA Nations League campaign as he begins preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Idman.Biz
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