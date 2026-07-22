23 July 2026
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Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final

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22 July 2026 16:47
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Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final

Argentina supporters have launched a petition calling for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain to be replayed.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the petition was published on Change.org on July 20, one day after the final. At the time of publication, it had received more than 57,000 verified signatures, with the number continuing to rise.

The petition's authors argue that referee Slavko Vincic made several key decisions in Spain's favor during the match. They are urging FIFA to review the controversial incidents and consider staging a replay with a different refereeing team.

One of the main complaints concerns the dismissal of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in second-half stoppage time. After his foul on Pau Cubarsi, Lionel Scaloni's side was reduced to 10 men and played the entire extra-time period with a numerical disadvantage.

However, the petition does not include any official assessment from refereeing experts or evidence of match manipulation. It represents an initiative by supporters rather than an official protest from the Argentine Football Association (AFA). As of publication, neither FIFA nor the AFA had announced that they were considering a replay of the final.

The World Cup final took place on July 19 in East Rutherford, with Spain defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time thanks to Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute. The victory secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title. Spain dominated the match statistically, registering 20 shots compared to Argentina's two.

Tags: Argentina, Spain, World Cup 2026, Slavko Vincic, FIFA, Football

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