Spain coach expects Cucurella to keep tattoo promise after World Cup triumph

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has commented on Marc Cucurella's promise to get a tattoo of his coach's face after La Roja won the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by Idman.biz, before the tournament began, the 27-year-old defender jokingly vowed that if Spain lifted the trophy, he would tattoo De la Fuente's face on his body.

Spain fulfilled that promise by defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the World Cup final to claim their second world title.

"I told him he was crazy, but promises have to be kept. He's a man of his word," De la Fuente told RTVE.

Cucurella has developed a reputation for keeping bold promises. After Spain won UEFA Euro 2024, he dyed his hair red, honoring another pledge he had made before the tournament.

The left-back was one of Spain's key performers throughout the 2026 World Cup, helping the team finish the competition with the tournament's best defensive record, conceding just one goal in eight matches.