Cucurella repeated Spain's 2010 World Cup ritual before final

A hidden ritual carried out by Marc Cucurella shortly before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has come to light following Spain's triumph over Argentina.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Spain left-back secretly buried a coin near the touchline just minutes before kick-off, repeating a superstition linked to the country's first World Cup title in 2010.

Footage released after Spain's victory shows Cucurella taking a coin from his pocket, bending down and discreetly placing it beneath the grass beside the pitch without attracting attention.

The story only became public after the final, when 2010 World Cup winner Joan Capdevila revealed that he had personally asked Cucurella to continue the tradition.

"Before the 2010 World Cup final, I also buried a coin on the pitch. I've told this story countless times. This time I asked Cucurella to do the same. Marc, I'm so proud of you. You're a world champion now!" Capdevila said.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claiming the country's second world title and first since its historic triumph in South Africa 16 years earlier.