24 July 2026
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Adeyemi: Flick was the main reason I joined Barcelona

World football
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24 July 2026 11:20
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Adeyemi: Flick was the main reason I joined Barcelona

Barcelona's new signing Karim Adeyemi has revealed that head coach Hansi Flick was the main reason behind his decision to join the Catalan giants.

As reported by Idman.biz, Barcelona recently completed the winger's transfer from Borussia Dortmund, with the 24-year-old German signing a contract until June 30, 2031.

Speaking to the media for the first time as a Barcelona player, Adeyemi described the Blaugrana as "the best club in the world" and made his ambitions clear.

"I'm here to win titles.

I believe Barcelona are the best club in the world because of their history, the great players who have played here, and their special connection with Catalonia. From day one, I felt this was a different kind of club," Adeyemi said.

The Germany international also credited his compatriot Hansi Flick for convincing him to make the move.

"I spoke with him and I trust him completely. He told me what he needs for this club, and I'm ready to do whatever the team requires to achieve our goals.

Flick can count on me to give everything for him, for the team, and for the fans. I'm ready to give my all," he added.

Adeyemi arrives at Barcelona after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as one of the Bundesliga's fastest and most dangerous attacking players.

Idman.Biz
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