24 July 2026
EN

Klopp appointed Germany head coach until 2030

World football
News
24 July 2026 15:22
36
Klopp appointed Germany head coach until 2030

Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national team.

As reported by Idman.biz, the 59-year-old German has signed a contract that will keep him in charge until July 2030.

Klopp returns to coaching after serving as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer from January 2025 to July 2026.

His previous managerial role was at Liverpool, where he spent nearly nine years between 2015 and 2024, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and several other major trophies.

Germany turned to Klopp following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The four-time world champions were eliminated in the Round of 32 after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout, prompting Julian Nagelsmann to step down as head coach.

Klopp's first major objective will be to rebuild the national team ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Guardiola turns down Italy coaching offer
16:36
World football

Guardiola turns down Italy coaching offer

Former Manchester City boss reportedly wants to take a break from football
Barcelona face higher asking price for Laporte
14:16
World football

Barcelona face higher asking price for Laporte

Athletic Club reportedly unwilling to sell Spain defender for the fee previously suggested
Montiel dismisses rumours after Qarabag return
11:55
World football

Montiel dismisses rumours after Qarabag return

Midfielder says reports about disciplinary issues were false and affected his family
Adeyemi: Flick was the main reason I joined Barcelona
11:20
World football

Adeyemi: Flick was the main reason I joined Barcelona

Germany international says he is ready to give everything for the club and win trophies

Modric extends Milan contract until 2027
10:10
World football

Modric extends Milan contract until 2027

Veteran midfielder says he is determined to help the Rossoneri bounce back next season

Spain coach expects Cucurella to keep tattoo promise after World Cup triumph
09:35
World Cup 2026

Spain coach expects Cucurella to keep tattoo promise after World Cup triumph

Luis de la Fuente says the defender is a man of his word after Spain's title-winning campaign

Most read

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos
22 July 13:07
World football

Yamal's girlfriend picks Bellingham and comments on his ex in resurfaced videos - VIDEO

Old clips featuring Ines Garcia spark widespread discussion on social media

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation
21 July 17:58
World football

Vinicius Junior sparks speculation over apparent facial transformation - PHOTO

Real Madrid and Brazil star has not commented on claims circulating across social media
Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final
22 July 16:47
World Cup 2026

Argentina fans launch petition to replay 2026 World Cup final

Supporters claim controversial refereeing decisions influenced the match as petition surpasses 57,000 verified signatures
In Bulgaria, Qarabag compared to Manchester City
23 July 16:29
World football

In Bulgaria, Qarabag compared to Manchester City

Former Qarabag midfielder breaks down the Azerbaijani champions' strengths, while Bulgarian journalists share their first impressions of Baku