Klopp appointed Germany head coach until 2030

Jurgen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of the Germany national team.

As reported by Idman.biz, the 59-year-old German has signed a contract that will keep him in charge until July 2030.

Klopp returns to coaching after serving as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer from January 2025 to July 2026.

His previous managerial role was at Liverpool, where he spent nearly nine years between 2015 and 2024, winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and several other major trophies.

Germany turned to Klopp following a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. The four-time world champions were eliminated in the Round of 32 after losing to Paraguay in a penalty shootout, prompting Julian Nagelsmann to step down as head coach.

Klopp's first major objective will be to rebuild the national team ahead of UEFA Euro 2028 and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.