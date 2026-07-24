24 July 2026
EN

Guardiola turns down Italy coaching offer

World football
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24 July 2026 16:36
25
Guardiola turns down Italy coaching offer

Pep Guardiola has rejected an offer to become the new head coach of the Italy national team.

As reported by Idman.biz, citing transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian Football Federation sent an official proposal to the 55-year-old coach earlier this week, but Guardiola declined the opportunity.

According to the report, the Spanish manager wants to spend more time with his family, rest and remain away from football for a period before taking on another coaching role.

Guardiola has not started a new project since leaving Manchester City after a decade in charge. During his time with the Premier League club, he won six English league titles as well as numerous other major trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is expected to return to football after taking a break from management.

Idman.Biz
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