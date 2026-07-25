Spain's world champions enjoy Ibiza getaway after World Cup triumph - VIDEO

Marcos Llorente and Ferran Torres are spending their vacation on the famous Spanish island ahead of the new season

Spain internationals Marcos Llorente and Ferran Torres are enjoying their summer break in Ibiza after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

The two players traveled to the popular Mediterranean resort following Spain's triumph at the tournament and ahead of preparations for the new club season.

Photos and videos from their holiday have attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans closely following the champions' vacation.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final to claim their second world title. Torres was the hero of the match, scoring the only and winning goal against Argentina in extra time.