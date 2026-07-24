24 July 2026
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Elkhan Samadov re-elected PFL president - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
24 July 2026 15:57
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Elkhan Samadov re-elected PFL president

Elkhan Samadov has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Professional Football League (PFL) of Azerbaijan.

As reported by Idman.biz, the election took place today during the league's general assembly held at the Holiday Inn Baku hotel.

The meeting included the presentation of the PFL's activity report, the election of the executive body and discussions on other organizational matters.

Representatives of clubs from the Azerbaijan Premier League, First League and Second League attended the gathering. During the meeting, proposals and opinions submitted by the clubs were also reviewed.

Samadov, the only candidate for the position, was unanimously elected to serve another term as PFL president.

He was first elected to the post in 2022 and will now continue leading the organization responsible for overseeing Azerbaijan's professional football competitions.

Idman.Biz
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