24 July 2026
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Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country rankings

Azerbaijan football
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24 July 2026 10:45
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Azerbaijan remain 26th in UEFA country rankings

Azerbaijan have retained 26th place in the latest UEFA country rankings following another week of European club competition.

As reported by Idman.biz, Azerbaijan's coefficient for the 2026/27 season has risen to 1.875, while the country's overall UEFA ranking now stands at 20.437 points.

The biggest contribution came in the opening qualifying round, where all three Azerbaijani representatives advanced. Sabah eliminated Welsh side The New Saints with 2-0 and 2-1 victories in the UEFA Champions League, Qarabag comfortably defeated Iceland's Vestri 3-0 in both legs of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, while Zira knocked out Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi with identical 3-0 wins in the UEFA Conference League.

Sabah then added another 0.250 points to Azerbaijan's coefficient by defeating Finland's KuPS 1-0 in the first leg of the second Champions League qualifying round. Neftchi's 4-2 defeat to Dinamo Minsk in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers did not affect the country's coefficient.

In the latest round of matches, Qarabag earned another 0.125 points after playing out a goalless draw against Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia in the first leg of the second Europa League qualifying round. On the same day, Zira suffered a 1-0 away defeat to Estonia's Paide, leaving Azerbaijan's overall position unchanged.

Azerbaijan remain 26th in the UEFA rankings with 20.437 points. Israel occupy 25th place with 21.500 points, while Bulgaria are 27th with 18.562.

England continue to lead the UEFA country rankings with 101.852 points.

Idman.Biz
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