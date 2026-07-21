Qarabag provide injury update on Musa Gurbanli

Qarabag have provided a positive injury update on forward Musa Gurbanli ahead of their UEFA Europa League second qualifying round tie against CSKA Sofia, reports.

According to the club's press service, the 24-year-old striker resumed individual training two days ago and is expected to return to full team sessions in the coming days.

Gurbanli has been recovering from injury and could strengthen Qarabag's attacking options as the Azerbaijani champions prepare for their next European challenge.

Qarabag will host Bulgaria's CSKA Sofia in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round on July 23 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 local time, while the return leg will be played a week later in Sofia.

The Agdam-based club reached this stage after defeating Icelandic side Vestri 3-0 in both legs of the opening qualifying round, advancing with a commanding 6-0 aggregate victory.