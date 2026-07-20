Mahir Emreli to miss Rakow's Conference League ties against Valletta

Azerbaijan striker Mahir Emreli will not feature in Rakow Czestochowa's UEFA Conference League second qualifying round matches against Malta's Valletta.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing AZERTAC, the 29-year-old was left out of the squad submitted to UEFA because his transfer to the Polish club was completed after the registration deadline.

However, should Rakow progress to the next qualifying round, there will be no obstacle preventing Emreli from representing the club in European competition.

Emreli joined Rakow only two days ago on a one-year loan from German side Kaiserslautern, with the Polish club holding an option to make the move permanent.

The transfer marks another step in the Azerbaijani international's European career. Emreli has previously played in Poland, Croatia, Germany and Azerbaijan, while Rakow continue their bid to reach the league phase of the UEFA Conference League after narrowly missing out on domestic silverware last season.