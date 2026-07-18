20 July 2026
EN

Tickets for Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia go on sale today

Azerbaijan football
News
18 July 2026 12:35
157
Tickets for Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia go on sale today

Tickets for the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first-leg match between Qarabag and CSKA Sofia will go on sale today at 15:00, İdman.Biz reports.

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on July 23, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time.

Standard ticket prices are set at 5, 10, 15 and 20 AZN. VIP tickets cost 50, 75 and 100 AZN, while VVIP tickets are priced at 150 AZN. Fans purchasing VVIP tickets will also have access to a complimentary tea reception in the hospitality area.

Supporters can buy tickets through the official iTicket.az website and mobile application. In case of difficulties with online purchases, tickets will also be available at iTicket.az sales points, the Qarabag FC Fan Shop at Park Bulvar and the ticket offices of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The club has urged fans to avoid counterfeit tickets, stressing that entry to the stadium will only be permitted with a valid ticket featuring an authentic QR code.

Qarabag advanced to the second qualifying round after eliminating Icelandic side Vestri with a commanding 6-0 aggregate victory. The Azerbaijani champions will now face Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia for a place in the next stage of the competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

First Azerbaijani woman appointed to UEFA club match shares emotional journey
17 July 17:58
Azerbaijan football

First Azerbaijani woman appointed to UEFA club match shares emotional journey

Gulnura Akbarzade says taking home her first refereeing fee remains one of her proudest memories
Azerbaijani referee appointed for Champions League qualifier
17 July 14:31
Football

Azerbaijani referee appointed for Champions League qualifier

Elchin Masiyev will officiate Red Star's second-leg clash against Larne
Historic start for Azerbaijani clubs in Europe
17 July 13:13
Azerbaijan football

Historic start for Azerbaijani clubs in Europe

All three teams that entered UEFA competitions in the first qualifying round won both of their matches for the first time in history
Referees appointed for Sabah's Champions League clash with KuPS
17 July 12:29
Football

Referees appointed for Sabah's Champions League clash with KuPS

Polish and Israeli officials will oversee the two-legged second qualifying round tie
Azerbaijan improve UEFA coefficient after European victories
17 July 09:59
Football

Azerbaijan improve UEFA coefficient after European victories - VIDEO

Qarabag and Zirya boost the country's position in the latest UEFA rankings
Sabah's victory boosts Azerbaijan in UEFA coefficient rankings
15 July 10:33
Azerbaijan football

Sabah's victory boosts Azerbaijan in UEFA coefficient rankings

The Azerbaijani champions earned more valuable points after eliminating TNS in the Champions League qualifiers

Most read

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash
18 July 13:16
World Cup 2026

Barco's girlfriend blasts Bellingham after World Cup semifinal clash

The social media exchange followed a heated incident between the Argentina and England players during the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal
Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final
17 July 11:13
World Cup 2026

Slavko Vinčić appointed referee for 2026 World Cup final - VIDEO

Experienced Slovenian official to take charge of Spain vs Argentina showdown
World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation
18 July 18:10
World Cup 2026

World Cup final referee was once detained in major police operation

Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić, who will oversee the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, was briefly detained during a 2020 anti-drug and anti-prostitution raid before being cleared of any wrongdoing
Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO
17 July 11:49
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal skips Spain training before World Cup final - VIDEO

Barcelona winger remains a doubt after limping off in the semi-final against France