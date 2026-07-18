Tickets for Qarabag vs CSKA Sofia go on sale today

Tickets for the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round first-leg match between Qarabag and CSKA Sofia will go on sale today at 15:00, İdman.Biz reports.

The match will be played at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on July 23, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 local time.

Standard ticket prices are set at 5, 10, 15 and 20 AZN. VIP tickets cost 50, 75 and 100 AZN, while VVIP tickets are priced at 150 AZN. Fans purchasing VVIP tickets will also have access to a complimentary tea reception in the hospitality area.

Supporters can buy tickets through the official iTicket.az website and mobile application. In case of difficulties with online purchases, tickets will also be available at iTicket.az sales points, the Qarabag FC Fan Shop at Park Bulvar and the ticket offices of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The club has urged fans to avoid counterfeit tickets, stressing that entry to the stadium will only be permitted with a valid ticket featuring an authentic QR code.

Qarabag advanced to the second qualifying round after eliminating Icelandic side Vestri with a commanding 6-0 aggregate victory. The Azerbaijani champions will now face Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia for a place in the next stage of the competition.