15 July 2026
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Sabah's victory boosts Azerbaijan in UEFA coefficient rankings

Azerbaijan football
News
15 July 2026 10:33
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Sabah's victory boosts Azerbaijan in UEFA coefficient rankings

Sabah's latest victory in the UEFA Champions League has also strengthened Azerbaijan's position in the UEFA country coefficient rankings.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Valdas Dambrauskas' side defeated Welsh champions TNS 2-0 away from home in the second leg of the first qualifying round, securing a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory and adding another valuable contribution to the country's UEFA coefficient.

The result earned Azerbaijan an additional 0.250 coefficient points, increasing the country's total for the 2026/27 European campaign to 1.000. Sabah had already contributed 0.250 points after winning the first leg against TNS (2-0), while last week Qarabag added 0.250 points by defeating Iceland's Vestri (3-0) in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League, and Zirya also collected 0.250 points after a 3-0 victory over Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi in the opening round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Azerbaijan now occupies 26th place in the UEFA country rankings with 19.562 points. Israel sits 25th with 20.750 points, while Bulgaria is 27th on 18.312. England remains comfortably at the top of the standings with 101.852 points.

Sabah had also won the first leg 2-0 in Baku, completing a dominant performance over the two matches. Having advanced to the second qualifying round, the Azerbaijani champions will now face Finnish side KuPS for a place in the next stage of the competition.

A strong UEFA coefficient is crucial for Azerbaijan's clubs, as it influences the number of European qualification spots allocated to the country and the entry stages of its representatives in future UEFA competitions.

Idman.Biz
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