11 July 2026
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Zakaria Sawo sees big potential in Qarabag after winning European debut

Azerbaijan football
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11 July 2026 16:07
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Zakaria Sawo sees big potential in Qarabag after winning European debut

Qarabag forward Zakaria Sawo believes his new team has plenty of room for improvement despite securing an impressive 3-0 victory over Iceland's Vestri in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League first qualifying round.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Swedish striker praised Qarabag's performance in Baku but stressed that the tie is far from over ahead of the return match in Iceland.

"We played a good game and earned a convincing victory. We still have the second leg ahead of us, and we have to maintain our level. I don't think it will be an easy match in Iceland," Sawo said.

The forward also noted that the beginning of every season presents challenges and emphasized the importance of proper preparation.

"The start of the season is always difficult. That's why we have to prepare seriously for every game. We have time to recover, regain our strength and play even better. Qarabag has great potential to improve," he added.

Sawo joined Qarabag during the summer transfer window as the Azerbaijani champions strengthened their squad for another European campaign. His arrival is part of a significant rebuilding process as head coach Gurban Gurbanov looks to guide the club into the league phase of UEFA competition for another consecutive season.

Qarabag will travel to Iceland for the second leg holding a comfortable three-goal advantage as they aim to secure a place in the next qualifying round.

Idman.Biz
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