Azerbaijani clubs achieve historic European milestone

Azerbaijan's representatives have achieved a historic milestone in the first qualifying round of UEFA club competitions.

As reported by İdman.Biz, all three Azerbaijani clubs that entered the competition at this stage won their opening matches without conceding a single goal.

Sabah defeated Welsh side The New Saints 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League, while Zira cruised to a 3-0 victory over Georgia's Torpedo Kutaisi in the UEFA Conference League. Qarabag matched that scoreline by beating Icelandic club Vestri 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League. Combined, the three Azerbaijani teams recorded an impressive aggregate score of 8-0.

A comparison with previous seasons shows that this is the first time in history that three Azerbaijani clubs have all started their European campaigns in the first qualifying round with clean-sheet victories.

A perfect start had previously been achieved in the 2017/18 season, but only two Azerbaijani clubs took part in the first qualifying round that year. Zira defeated Luxembourg's Differdange 2-0, while Baku's Inter thrashed Serbia's Mladost 3-0.

It is also worth noting that Azerbaijan's fourth European representative, Neftchi, will begin its campaign from the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.