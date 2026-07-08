Sabah boost Azerbaijan's UEFA coefficient with Champions League victory

Sabah have strengthened Azerbaijan's position in the UEFA country coefficient rankings after beginning their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign with a victory.

According to İdman.Biz, Sabah defeated Welsh champions TNS 2-0 in the first leg of the first qualifying round, earning Azerbaijan an additional 0.250 points in the UEFA coefficient table.

Following the result, Azerbaijan now has a total coefficient of 18.812 and remains 26th in the UEFA rankings. Slovakia occupies 27th place with 18.250 points, while Israel is 25th with 20.750.

The victory is an important boost for Azerbaijan's long-term battle to improve its UEFA ranking, which determines the number of places allocated to each national association in European club competitions and influences the entry stages for its clubs in future seasons.

England continue to lead the UEFA country coefficient rankings with 101.852 points.