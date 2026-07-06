Sabah sign former Qarabag goalkeeper Amin Ramazanov

Azerbaijan Premier League champions Sabah have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Amin Ramazanov.

The news was confirmed to İdman.Biz by Sabah's head of media, Elnur Hamidov, who revealed that negotiations between the two parties had been successfully concluded.

"We have reached an agreement with Amin Ramazanov. He will wear the Sabah shirt from the new season," Hamidov said.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper joins Sabah after leaving Qarabag, where he spent last season as part of the first-team squad. He also gained valuable playing experience during a loan spell at Zaqatala.

Ramazanov has represented Azerbaijan at various youth international levels and is regarded as one of the country's promising young goalkeepers.

The move continues Sabah's active summer rebuilding process following their historic Azerbaijan Premier League title-winning campaign. The Baku club is strengthening its squad ahead of its UEFA Champions League debut, with Valdas Dambrauskas' side set to face Welsh champions The New Saints (TNS) in the first qualifying round.