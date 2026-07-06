Sabah ahead of Champions League debut: new flanks, rebuilt defence and Welsh test – İDMAN.BİZ REVIEW

This week, newly crowned Azerbaijan Premier League champions Sabah will make their debut in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Valdas Dambrauskas' side will face Welsh champions The New Saints (TNS) in the first qualifying round. The first leg will be played on July 7 at Bank Respublika Arena in Baku, with the return match scheduled for July 14 at Park Hall in Oswestry.

The key question ahead of the campaign is how quickly Sabah can integrate its new signings into the championship-winning core. The club approached the summer transfer window with a clear strategy, strengthening left-back, central defence, the wings and the centre-forward position.

The first major success of the summer was retaining Joy-Lance Mickels. The German remains Sabah's all-time leading scorer with 72 goals in 139 appearances. During the 2025/26 Misli Premier League season, he scored 19 goals in 25 matches to finish as the league's top scorer.

The most direct competitor and partner for Mickels in attack is Patrick Orphé Mbina. The Gabon international initially joined on loan from Maribor before Sabah activated the purchase option and handed him a three-year contract. He has already made 11 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

In terms of replacing departing players, Mbina primarily fills the vacancy left by Pavol Šafranko. The Slovak striker departed following the expiration of his contract after recording 18 goals and three assists in 55 appearances. Mbina is not a direct replica of Mickels, but he offers a traditional penalty-box presence capable of easing the scoring burden on the club's leading striker and giving Dambrauskas a more direct attacking option.

On the wings, one of the headline arrivals is Xander Severina. The 25-year-old Curaçao international joined from Maccabi Haifa on a two-year deal with an option for a third season. Having previously played in the Netherlands, Serbia, Portugal and Israel, Severina brings valuable international experience. His arrival looks like a natural replacement for Jesse Sekidika, whose contract was not renewed. The Nigerian left Sabah after 107 matches, 21 goals and 18 assists, leaving behind not only impressive numbers but also strong chemistry with his teammates.

Another option out wide is Younes Lachaab. The French winger joined on a season-long loan from Lille, with Sabah securing an option to make the move permanent. The deal represents an investment in youth, pace and long-term development.

The defensive rebuild has been even more significant. Club captain Amin Seydiyev departed after making a record 186 appearances for Sabah, while Brazilian centre-back Igor Nogueira also left after two seasons, during which he played 62 matches and scored four goals. Replacing players of that calibre required more than one signing.

Polish left-back Tymoteusz Puchacz, who spent last season on loan at Sabah, has now completed a permanent move after the club reached an agreement with Holstein Kiel and signed him to a three-year contract. His previous campaign was highly productive, producing two goals and 12 assists in 33 matches. For Dambrauskas, Puchacz is not only a defender but also a key outlet in possession and attack.

Sabah also strengthened central defence with the arrivals of Junior Almeida and Aiden McCarthy. Almeida, a 26-year-old Brazilian, joined from Portuguese club Marítimo on a three-year contract, while 22-year-old South African defender McCarthy arrived from Kaizer Chiefs on a three-year deal with an option for an additional season. Together they combine experience and long-term potential, reflecting the club's intention not merely to replace Seydiyev and Nogueira but to increase competition throughout the back line.

Pre-season training in Austria produced mixed results. Sabah began preparations on June 17 and remained in Tyrol until July 3, playing three friendly matches against Romanian side Universitatea Craiova, Hungarian champions Ferencváros and Ukrainian club Polissya.

The opening friendly against Universitatea Craiova ended in a 1-1 draw. Junior Almeida and Puchacz started the match, while Mbina came off the bench after halftime to score Sabah's only goal. His performance suggested he can be much more than a backup option in attack.

Sabah followed with another 1-1 draw against Ferencváros in a match that lasted 120 minutes. Puchacz, McCarthy and Rodrigo Fernandes started, while Junior Almeida, Lachaab and Mbina entered after the break. Cafet Bulus Dungus scored Sabah's goal. The extended match allowed Dambrauskas to evaluate nearly every new arrival under demanding conditions.

The final friendly ended in a 4-1 defeat to Polissya. Veljko Simić scored Sabah's only goal, while Junior Almeida, Puchacz and Mbina all started. Mickels, Lachaab and McCarthy featured as substitutes. Although the result should not be overemphasised, it highlighted an important conclusion: Sabah already possess multiple attacking solutions, but defensive cohesion still requires time.

Sabah enter the tie against TNS as favourites, but the challenge should not be underestimated. The Azerbaijani champions have greater individual quality and the advantage of playing the first leg at home, factors that are especially important in the club's Champions League debut. However, TNS are far from inexperienced, having built considerable European pedigree over many qualifying campaigns.

The key for Sabah will be avoiding a tense, physical contest dictated by the Welsh champions. If Mickels maintains last season's scoring form, Mbina provides a stronger presence inside the penalty area, and the wide players — Puchacz, Severina, Lachaab, Maluda and Parris — bring the expected pace and creativity, the Baku side should progress. But if the defensive errors seen against Polissya are repeated, TNS will have every chance of causing problems.

That is why Sabah's Champions League debut represents not only a historic opportunity but also the first major examination of Dambrauskas' rebuilt team. The club's summer recruitment has followed a clear and logical plan: retain its top scorer, add depth in attack and reshape the defence. The only remaining question is whether all those pieces will come together in time for July 7.