AFFA coaching chief backs Sabah to make winning Champions League debut

AFFA Coaches Committee chairman Vagif Sadygov believes Sabah have every chance of progressing from their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round tie against Welsh champions The New Saints (TNS), İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking ahead of the club's historic Champions League debut, Sadygov said the reigning Azerbaijan Premier League champions have strengthened their squad and are capable of meeting the high expectations surrounding the team.

"First of all, Sabah deserved to win the league title and will now make their UEFA Champions League debut. I wish the team every success. I believe they will show their ambition and determination from the very first match," Sadygov told AZERTAC.

He praised the club's preparations for the new season, pointing to their summer recruitment as evidence that the squad has become even stronger.

"I believe the work done during the preparations and the transfers made have strengthened the team. Sabah want to make both their fans and the entire Azerbaijani football community proud. I expect them to produce one of their best performances at home and advance to the next round."

Sadygov also stressed that winning the domestic title ahead of Qarabag demonstrated Sabah's growing quality and long-term potential.

"The fact that Sabah managed to finish ahead of such a strong rival as Qarabag proves the club has enormous potential. That gives us every reason to expect even greater achievements in the future."

Sabah will host TNS in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on July 7, with the return match scheduled to take place in Wales a week later. The winner of the tie will advance to the second qualifying round.

Tags: Sabah FC, UEFA Champions League, The New Saints, Vagif Sadygov, AFFA, Azerbaijan football