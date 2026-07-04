Last round of 16 spots secured as World Cup knockout bracket is completed - VIDEO

The final three matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 were played on July 3 (U.S. local time), completing the lineup for the Round of 16.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the most dramatic contest saw reigning champions Argentina edge Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time. Lionel Messi opened the scoring before Deroy Duarte equalized in the second half. Lisandro Martínez restored Argentina's lead in extra time, but Sidny Cabral struck again to force another equalizer. The decisive moment came in the 111th minute when Cristian Romero's effort, following a Messi delivery, deflected off Dinei Borges and into the net, sending Argentina through to face Egypt.

Egypt made history by recording their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory. After a 1-1 draw with Australia, Emam Ashour's early goal was canceled out by Mohamed Hany's own goal. The Pharaohs held their nerve in the penalty shootout, winning 4-2. Hossam Abdelmaguid converted the decisive spot-kick, while Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed for Australia.

In the final match of the round, Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Jhon Arias after an assist from Luis Suárez, who had entered the game early following John Córdoba's injury. Ghana pushed for an equalizer, while Luis Díaz had a second-half goal ruled out for offside. Colombia will now take on Switzerland in the Round of 16.

The completion of the Round of 32 has also finalized the entire Round of 16 bracket, with several heavyweight clashes set to headline the next phase of the tournament.

Round of 16 fixtures:

Paraguay vs France

Canada vs Morocco

Portugal vs Spain

United States vs Belgium

Brazil vs Norway

Mexico vs England

Argentina vs Egypt

Switzerland vs Colombia