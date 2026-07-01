Mauro Icardi becomes free agent after Galatasaray contract expires

Mauro Icardi has officially become a free agent after his contract with Turkish champions Galatasaray expired.

As İdman.Biz reports, the Argentine striker's deal came to an end on July 1, 2026, allowing him to join any club without a transfer fee.

The 33-year-old has not yet signed a new contract with the Istanbul side, and it remains unclear whether negotiations between the two parties will continue.

Speaking to HT Spor, Icardi's agent Elio Pino declined to provide any details regarding the player's future.

"I gave my answer to the Galatasaray management a month ago. Therefore, I don't have to answer this question," Pino said when asked whether Icardi would sign a new contract with the club.

When questioned about whether the delay in reaching an agreement had created a crisis, the agent replied briefly: "I don't want to talk about it."

Asked if Icardi would still be wearing the Galatasaray shirt next season, Pino simply responded: "We'll wait and see."

Icardi joined Galatasaray in 2022 and quickly became one of the club's key figures. During four seasons with the Turkish giants, he made 134 official appearances, scoring 77 goals and providing 25 assists while helping the club win multiple domestic trophies.