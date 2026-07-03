3 July 2026
EN

Egypt team official involved in heated exchange with police before Australia clash - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
News
3 July 2026 12:24
165
Egypt team official involved in heated exchange with police before Australia clash

A member of Egypt's national team delegation was involved in a verbal confrontation with a police officer at the team's hotel in Dallas ahead of the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Australia, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan became upset with the way a police officer was treating Egyptian supporters who had gathered outside the hotel to take photos with the players.

Videos circulating on social media show Hassan engaged in a heated exchange with a security officer, with both men raising their voices during the incident.

Despite the tense moment, the situation was quickly brought under control and did not escalate further. Reports indicate that the incident had no impact on Egypt's preparations for their knockout-stage encounter.

Egypt are scheduled to face Australia in the Round of 32 later on July 3 at the stadium in Arlington, with a place in the World Cup Round of 16 at stake.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov meets young footballers in Aghdam
16:40
World Cup 2026

Farid Gayibov meets young footballers in Aghdam - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports visits children's training session during regional trip

England delay Mexico arrival over espionage concerns ahead of World Cup clash
16:05
World Cup 2026

England delay Mexico arrival over espionage concerns ahead of World Cup clash

Thomas Tuchel's side remain in Kansas City as security measures are tightened before Round of 16 showdown

Official: Nagelsmann steps down as Germany coach, DFB to hold talks with Klopp
14:53
World Cup 2026

Official: Nagelsmann steps down as Germany coach, DFB to hold talks with Klopp

German Football Federation confirms Julian Nagelsmann's departure after World Cup exit and names Jürgen Klopp as its leading candidate

Yamal: "Winning the World Cup with Spain is my biggest dream"
11:42
World Cup 2026

Yamal: "Winning the World Cup with Spain is my biggest dream"

Spain star says family happiness motivates him as La Roja advance to the Round of 16

FIFA explains disallowed Croatia goal after VAR drama against Portugal
10:32
World Cup 2026

FIFA explains disallowed Croatia goal after VAR drama against Portugal

Connected Ball Technology confirmed the offside decision that ended Croatia's World Cup campaign

Portugal set up Spain showdown as Switzerland reach World Cup last 16
09:57
World Cup 2026

Portugal set up Spain showdown as Switzerland reach World Cup last 16

Three more teams booked their places in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Most read

Lamine Yamal: Spain will win the World Cup
1 July 15:49
World Cup 2026

Lamine Yamal: Spain will win the World Cup

The Barcelona star also revealed the three players who have impressed him most at the tournament
Germany players refused to take decisive penalty in World Cup exit
30 June 17:57
World Cup 2026

Germany players refused to take decisive penalty in World Cup exit

Jonathan Tah missed the sixth spot-kick as Paraguay knocked Germany out
Messi and Mbappe share Golden Boot lead as Haaland closes in
1 July 10:29
World Cup 2026

Messi and Mbappe share Golden Boot lead as Haaland closes in

The race for the World Cup's top scorer is heating up, with three of football's biggest stars leading the chase ahead of the round of 16
Mauro Icardi becomes free agent after Galatasaray contract expires
1 July 17:17
Football

Mauro Icardi becomes free agent after Galatasaray contract expires

The Argentine striker's future remains uncertain as contract talks have yet to produce an agreement