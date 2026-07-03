Egypt team official involved in heated exchange with police before Australia clash - VIDEO

A member of Egypt's national team delegation was involved in a verbal confrontation with a police officer at the team's hotel in Dallas ahead of the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Australia, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan became upset with the way a police officer was treating Egyptian supporters who had gathered outside the hotel to take photos with the players.

Videos circulating on social media show Hassan engaged in a heated exchange with a security officer, with both men raising their voices during the incident.

Despite the tense moment, the situation was quickly brought under control and did not escalate further. Reports indicate that the incident had no impact on Egypt's preparations for their knockout-stage encounter.

Egypt are scheduled to face Australia in the Round of 32 later on July 3 at the stadium in Arlington, with a place in the World Cup Round of 16 at stake.