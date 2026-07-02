2 July 2026
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England, Belgium and USA advance to World Cup round of 16 - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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2 July 2026 09:29
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England, Belgium and USA advance to World Cup round of 16

Three more teams secured their places in the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as England, Belgium and the United States successfully navigated their Round of 32 clashes, İdman.Biz reports.

England came from behind to defeat DR Congo 2-1 in a dramatic encounter. The African side shocked the favorites when Brian Sipenga opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but Harry Kane once again proved decisive. The England captain struck twice in the closing stages, finding the net in the 75th and 86th minutes to send Thomas Tuchel's side into the next round.

Belgium completed one of the most remarkable comebacks of the tournament, beating Senegal 3-2 after extra time. Senegal appeared to be cruising after first-half goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr put them 2-0 ahead. Romelu Lukaku reignited Belgium's hopes with a goal in the 86th minute before Youri Tielemans leveled the score three minutes later. Deep into stoppage time of extra time, Tielemans converted a penalty to complete a stunning turnaround.

Hosts USA also progressed with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Folarin Balogun broke the deadlock just before halftime but was later sent off and will miss the Round of 16. Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Americans doubled their advantage through Malik Tillman in the 82nd minute to seal their place in the next stage.

Following the latest results, the confirmed Round of 16 fixtures are:

Canada vs Morocco

Paraguay vs France

Brazil vs Norway

Mexico vs England

USA vs Belgium

The remaining Round of 16 pairings will be confirmed after the last Round of 32 matches are completed.

Idman.Biz
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