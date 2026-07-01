Ecuador head coach steps down after World Cup exit

Sebastian Beccacece has stepped down as Ecuador head coach following the team's elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As İdman.Biz reports, citing The Guardian, the Argentine coach's contract expired after the tournament, and he confirmed his departure after Ecuador's 2-0 defeat to Mexico in the Round of 32.

Mexico secured their place in the last 16 thanks to goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, ending Ecuador's World Cup campaign despite the South Americans successfully progressing from the group stage.

Speaking after the match, Beccacece accepted full responsibility for the result.

"This was my last match in Mexico, so it's time for me to leave. I would have liked to continue because of the support I received from the players and the federation. But I understand how this system works," he said.

The Argentine also thanked his players and Ecuador's supporters as he bid farewell to the national team.

"I have no complaints. I only want to thank the people and the players. I received tremendous affection and support."

Beccacece took charge of Ecuador after the 2024 Copa America and guided the team to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup. However, their campaign ended in the first knockout round, while Mexico advanced to the last 16 and will now face the winner of the England vs DR Congo match.