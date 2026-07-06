6 July 2026
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Neftchi to face Partizan in second pre-season friendly

Azerbaijan football
News
6 July 2026 11:26
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Neftchi to face Partizan in second pre-season friendly

Azerbaijan's Neftchi will play their second pre-season friendly today as part of their training camp in Slovenia, İdman.Biz reports.

The Baku club, led by head coach Yuriy Vernydub, will face Serbian side Partizan in another important test ahead of the new season.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Baku time.

Neftchi are using the Slovenia camp to build match fitness and assess the squad under the new coaching staff. The black-and-whites will continue their preparation with two more friendlies against Serbia's Radnički Niš on July 10 and Croatia's Osijek on July 13.

The upcoming matches are expected to help Vernydub shape the team before the start of the domestic season and European campaign.

Idman.Biz
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