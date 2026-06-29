Neftchi open talks to sign Ukrainian striker Budkivskyi

Neftchi have begun negotiations over the signing of Ukrainian striker Pylyp Budkivskyi.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Ukrainian media, the Baku club are looking to strengthen their attacking line with the Zorya Luhansk forward.

Newly reappointed head coach Yuriy Vernydub is keen to reunite with his compatriot. Earlier this year, the Ukrainian coach publicly praised Budkivskyi, making no secret of his admiration for the experienced striker.

Negotiations are currently underway with both the 34-year-old player and his club.

Budkivskyi has previous experience playing abroad, having featured in Belgium, Russia and France. A move to Azerbaijan would mark the latest chapter in the former Ukraine international's career.

The striker enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 29 appearances for Zorya. His current contract with the Ukrainian club runs until the end of 2027.