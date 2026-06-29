Neftchi depart for Slovenia to begin second phase of pre-season preparations - PHOTO

Neftchi have travelled to Slovenia for the second stage of their preparations ahead of the 2026/27 season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the club's press service, the Baku side departed Azerbaijan on Monday morning.

The training camp will be held in the town of Moravske Toplice until July 14. Neftchi will stay at the Hotel Livada Prestige and play four friendly matches as part of their pre-season schedule.

The Slovenian camp is expected to play a key role in helping the team build match fitness and integrate new players before the start of the new campaign.