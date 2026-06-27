27 June 2026
EN

Neftchi complete first phase of pre-season preparations - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
27 June 2026 17:57
22
Neftchi complete first phase of pre-season preparations

Neftchi have completed the first stage of their preparations for the 2026-27 season, with head coach Yuriy Vernydub giving playing time to the entire squad in an internal training match, İdman.Biz reports.

The final session of the opening camp took place at the Palms Sports Football Center, where the players competed in a two-part practice game consisting of two 30-minute halves.

All available first-team players featured in the match, while several footballers from the club's reserve side were also given the opportunity to impress the coaching staff.

The Baku club will begin the second phase of its pre-season camp on June 29. Neftchi will travel to Moravske Toplice, Slovenia, where the team will stay until July 14 at the Hotel Livada Prestige.

During the Slovenian training camp, the White-Blacks are scheduled to play four friendly matches as Vernydub continues preparing his squad for the start of the new campaign.

Neftchi are looking to improve after a disappointing 2025-26 season, with the experienced Ukrainian coach aiming to reshape the squad ahead of the upcoming Azerbaijan Premier League season.

Idman.Biz
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