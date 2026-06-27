27 June 2026
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Leandro Andrade leaves Qarabag to join Polissya

Azerbaijan football
News
27 June 2026 16:48
27
Leandro Andrade leaves Qarabag to join Polissya

Qarabag have confirmed the departure of Cape Verde international Leandro Andrade after reaching an agreement with Ukrainian club Polissya over the midfielder's transfer, İdman.Biz reports.

The Azerbaijani champions accepted Polissya's offer, taking into account the player's desire to continue his career elsewhere. Negotiations between the two clubs were successfully completed, with all parties agreeing on the transfer.

Andrade joined Qarabag in January 2022 and went on to become one of the club's key players during one of the most successful periods in its history. He helped the team win four Azerbaijan Premier League titles and two Azerbaijan Cups.

The midfielder also played an important role in Qarabag's impressive European campaigns, including the club's historic run to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 in the 2023-24 season and qualification for the UEFA Champions League play-offs in 2025-26. During his time in Azerbaijan, he also featured in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League group and knockout stages.

In total, Andrade made 213 appearances for Qarabag, scoring 60 goals across all competitions.

The 25-year-old also wrote his name into European club football history. He remains the first and only player to score in the opening minute of three different matches in the main stages of UEFA club competitions.

Idman.Biz
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