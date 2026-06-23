23 June 2026
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Aguero backs Alvarez as perfect fit for Barcelona

Football
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23 June 2026 17:14
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Aguero backs Alvarez as perfect fit for Barcelona

Former Argentina international Sergio "Kun" Aguero has praised Julian Alvarez and suggested that the Atletico Madrid forward would be an excellent addition to Barcelona.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Aguero shared his views on the Jijantes channel, stating that his fellow Argentine possesses all the qualities needed to succeed at the Catalan club.

The former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker highlighted Alvarez's versatility as one of his greatest strengths.

"Julian would fit into many clubs. But at Barcelona, he would fit in brilliantly. He is a great footballer, capable of playing everywhere and a complete attacking player. It is always good to have players like that," Aguero said.

"He can play as a striker, winger, forward or attacking midfielder. He gives you a joker in attack."

Aguero also commented on reports linking Alvarez with a possible departure from Atletico Madrid. According to the former Manchester City star, there is nothing wrong with a player discussing his situation openly with the club if he is unhappy.

"If a footballer is not satisfied, you cannot keep him unhappy for an entire year. If he is not comfortable, the club should help find a solution. I think that is how it should work," Aguero added.

The Argentine legend also addressed the financial aspect of a potential transfer. He believes Barcelona could still complete a deal even if they are unable to pay a large transfer fee upfront, noting that modern transfers are often structured through instalment payments.

Alvarez has established himself as one of Argentina's key attacking players in recent years. Since joining Atletico Madrid, he has continued to attract interest from several European giants, while Barcelona are widely expected to strengthen their attacking options in the coming transfer windows.

Idman.Biz
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