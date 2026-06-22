Qarabag respond to rumours linking Jankovic with Turkish move

Qarabag have responded to reports circulating on social media claiming that midfielder Marko Jankovic has completed a move to Turkish club Corum.

According to the reports, the Montenegro international has allegedly signed a 2+1-year contract with Corum, who are said to have secured promotion to the Turkish Super Lig. It was also suggested that Jankovic's absence from Qarabag's recent friendly against Zira, which ended in a 4-3 victory for the Azerbaijani champions, was connected to the proposed transfer.

In response to an inquiry from İdman.Biz, Qarabag's press service declined to confirm the speculation.

“If there is any update or official decision regarding a transfer, the club will inform the public through official channels,” the club said in a statement.

At this stage, Qarabag have neither confirmed nor denied the reported move, leaving the future of the experienced midfielder uncertain.

Jankovic, who represents Montenegro at international level and also holds Serbian citizenship, remains under contract with Qarabag until the summer of 2027. The 30-year-old was an important figure for the club last season, making 44 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

He joined Qarabag in the summer of 2022 from Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv and has since helped the Agdam-based club maintain its dominance in Azerbaijani football while competing regularly in European competitions.