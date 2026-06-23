Murad Mammadov introduced by Pafos as Azerbaijani youngster begins new chapter

Cypriot club Pafos FC has officially introduced Azerbaijan U-21 national team player Murad Mammadov as the club's newest signing.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Cypriot side released a special video presentation showcasing the young footballer's arrival and first moments at the club's training base.

In its announcement, Pafos highlighted Mammadov's positive attitude and readiness for the challenge ahead, noting that the Azerbaijani talent looked fully focused from the moment he entered the club's facilities.

Speaking to the club's media team, Mammadov revealed several personal details, including his admiration for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

"My favourite footballer is Lionel Messi. He is the king of the world," the young winger said.

Mammadov also shared that black is his favourite colour, while his favourite meal is qara plov, a traditional Azerbaijani rice dish.

Looking back on his career, the player named his debut match against Shamakhi in the Azerbaijan Premier League as his most memorable football moment. He recalled scoring in that game and described it as an important milestone in his development.

The Azerbaijani international also explained his training preferences, saying that he prefers morning sessions when the weather is hot and evening training under normal conditions.

Mammadov revealed that his decision to join Pafos was influenced by the team's performances last season.

"I watched Pafos play last year and really liked the team. I told my father that one day I would like to play for this club, and now that dream has come true," he said.

The 21-year-old has chosen the number 47 shirt at his new club. According to Mammadov, the number has a special meaning dating back to his childhood. He began his career as a defender wearing number 4, later switched to number 7 after moving to a wide position, and eventually combined the two numbers into 47 after reaching senior football.

Pafos have established themselves among the leading clubs in Cypriot football in recent seasons and are preparing to compete in European competitions. For Mammadov, the move represents an important step in his career and an opportunity to gain valuable experience abroad while continuing his development at a higher level.