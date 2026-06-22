23 June 2026
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Sabah confirm three friendlies during Austrian training camp

Azerbaijan football
News
22 June 2026 17:04
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Sabah confirm three friendlies during Austrian training camp

Sabah have confirmed the opponents for their pre-season friendly matches during the club's training camp in Austria.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the club's press service, the Azerbaijani side, currently training in the Tyrol region of Austria, will play three warm-up matches as part of their preparations for the new season.

Sabah's first opponent will be Romanian club Universitatea Craiova on June 24. The team will then face Hungarian giants Ferencvaros on June 28 before taking on Ukrainian side Polissya on July 2.

The friendlies are expected to provide valuable preparation for Sabah ahead of their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The Azerbaijani champions will begin their European journey in the first qualifying round against Welsh club The New Saints (TNS).

Sabah are scheduled to play the first leg in Baku on either July 7 or 8, with the return match in Wales set for July 14 or 15. The exact dates and kick-off times will be confirmed by UEFA.

After winning the Azerbaijan Premier League title last season, Sabah earned the right to represent the country in Europe's premier club competition for the new campaign. The matches in Austria will allow head coach and players to fine-tune their preparations before the crucial Champions League ties.

Idman.Biz
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