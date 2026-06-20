Brazil sweat over Raphinha injury ahead of decisive Scotland clash

Brazil have been dealt an injury concern after forward Raphinha was forced off during his team's 3-0 victory over Haiti in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Brazilian international was substituted during the first half of the match, which saw Carlo Ancelotti's side secure an important win and move closer to qualification for the knockout stage.

The Brazilian national team later confirmed that Raphinha left the field because of an injury. According to preliminary information, the problem appears to be related to the same issue that had troubled the player shortly before the start of the World Cup.

The exact nature of the injury and the expected recovery period will be determined following medical examinations scheduled within the next 24 hours.

Raphinha's condition has quickly become one of the biggest concerns for Brazil ahead of their final Group C match against Scotland. The winger has been an important part of Ancelotti's attacking setup and his potential absence could affect the team's plans for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite the injury setback, Brazil produced an impressive performance against Haiti. Matheus Cunha scored twice, while Vinicius Junior added another goal as the five-time world champions collected their first victory of the competition after opening the tournament with a draw against Morocco.

With qualification still to be secured, Brazil will be hoping for positive news regarding Raphinha before the crucial encounter with Scotland.