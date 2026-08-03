Sabah discover potential Champions League play-off opponents

The draw for the UEFA Champions League play-off round has taken place in Nyon, Switzerland, İdman.Biz reports.

If Sabah eliminate Danish club Aarhus in the third qualifying round, they will face the winners of the tie between Hapoel Be'er Sheva and Red Star Belgrade.

The draw produced seven play-off ties in total – five in the Champions Path and two in the League Path.

Champions Path

Hapoel Be'er Sheva / Red Star Belgrade vs Aarhus / Sabah

Levski / Kairat vs AEK

Celtic vs LASK

Dinamo Zagreb / Kauno Žalgiris vs Viking

Mjällby / Slovan Bratislava vs Ararat-Armenia / Celje

League Path

Fenerbahçe / Sturm Graz vs Sparta Prague / Lyon

Olympiacos / NEC Nijmegen vs Union / Bodø/Glimt

The first legs of the play-off round will be played on August 18 and 19, with the return fixtures scheduled for August 25 and 26.

The winners will qualify for the UEFA Champions League league phase, while the losing teams will continue their European campaign in the UEFA Europa League league phase.