31 July 2026
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Portuguese referee appointed for Sabah's Champions League clash with AGF

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30 July 2026 17:13
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Portuguese referee appointed for Sabah's Champions League clash with AGF

The referee appointments have been announced for Sabah's home match against Danish side AGF in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the second leg will be officiated by a Portuguese refereeing team.

Joao Pinheiro has been appointed as the referee, with Luciano Maia and Hugo Marques serving as his assistants. Fabio Verissimo will be the fourth official.

Tiago Martins will be in charge of VAR, assisted by Andre Narciso.

Pinheiro also officiated three matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The first leg between Sabah and AGF will take place in Randers on August 5, kicking off at 20:30 Baku time. The return match will be played at Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir on August 11 and will start at 20:00.

Idman.Biz
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