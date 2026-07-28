28 July 2026
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Beşiktaş put Salah transfer on hold

Football
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28 July 2026 09:59
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Beşiktaş put Salah transfer on hold

Beşiktaş have temporarily suspended their efforts to sign Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

As reported by İdman.Biz with reference to beIN SPORTS Türkiye, the Turkish club's football director Önder Özen said that negotiations initially developed positively but later lost momentum.

“Mohamed Salah is a global star. His international profile is very high. Vincenzo Italiano and I spoke with Mohamed Salah three times during the initial stage of the negotiations. However, the positive momentum we had in the first days began to slow down after July 21,” Özen said.

According to the Beşiktaş official, the club's management decided to pause the talks rather than continue pursuing the transfer without clear progress.

“Our president correctly identified the point where we needed to stop and maintained that position. Instead of making a populist decision, he made a realistic one and stepped away from the negotiations for now. The Mohamed Salah case has been put on hold,” Özen added.

Earlier reports claimed that Beşiktaş were trying to reach an agreement with the 33-year-old forward after he left Liverpool this summer. The Turkish club held talks with the player, but the parties were unable to agree on the terms of the proposed deal.

Idman.Biz
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