Scaloni apologises after World Cup final heartbreak

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has issued an emotional message to supporters after his team's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Scaloni took to social media to thank the fans for their unwavering support while apologising for failing to deliver another world title.

“After an intense week in which sadness mixed with joy, tears with smiles, anxiety with calm and excitement with peace, I can finally sit down and write a few words. I don't particularly like social media, but perhaps this is the best way to reach all of you.

“All I can say is: I'm sorry I couldn't bring you another trophy and give you another moment of happiness, even if only for a few days, to help you forget everything bad in life.”

The 48-year-old coach also paid tribute to his squad, describing them as “my warriors” for their determination and commitment throughout the tournament.

“I want you to remember what this group of players tried to show you. Effort, desire, ambition, belief, refusing to give up, giving everything until the very end, standing tall when your legs no longer respond – that is the real trophy.

“I am endlessly grateful to my coaching staff, the players, the AFA staff, everyone who works behind the scenes to make our job easier, and every one of you for your love and support,” Scaloni wrote.

Spain claimed the 2026 World Cup title thanks to Ferran Torres' extra-time winner, while Argentina fell just one victory short of defending the trophy they won in Qatar four years earlier.