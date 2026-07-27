Barcelona announce 30-man squad for Birmingham training camp

Barcelona have confirmed the 30-man squad that will travel to Birmingham for the club's preseason training camp.

According to İdman.Biz, the Catalan side will remain in England until August 3 and are scheduled to play a friendly against Birmingham City on July 31.

The squad includes goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, who has returned from a loan spell at Girona, as well as new signing Karim Adeyemi, who is set to begin preparations with his new teammates.

Barcelona's squad for the camp is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Wojciech Szczęsny, Áron Jakabishvili, Rodríguez.

Defenders: Ronald Araújo, Héctor Fort, Alejandro Balde, Cortés, Espart, Andreas Christensen, Martín, Jofre, Pesquer.

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casadó, Tommy, Fariñas, Diarra, Bernal, Fermín López, Goren, Guille.

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Abdelkarim, Gistau, Toni Fernández, Rooney, Tunkara, González, Kluivert.

The training camp will serve as an important stage in Barcelona's preparations for the new season, giving head coach Hansi Flick an opportunity to assess both experienced players and promising youngsters ahead of the club's upcoming campaign.