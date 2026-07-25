Gianluigi Donnarumma marries childhood sweetheart in Italy

Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and several Italy internationals attended the Manchester City goalkeeper’s wedding ceremony

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has married his childhood sweetheart Alessia Elefante in Italy, İdman.Biz reports.

The couple tied the knot at the Church of San Giorgio Martire in Locorotondo, with a number of well-known football figures attending the ceremony.

Donnarumma and Elefante have been together since 2016. In 2024, they welcomed their son Leo. Elefante works as an interior designer.

Among the guests were former Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, Donnarumma’s club teammate Erling Haaland, and his Italy national team colleagues Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella.

The wedding brought together several prominent representatives of European football as the couple celebrated the occasion with family and close friends.