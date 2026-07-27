Andrea Pirlo confirms he will not become Italy head coach

Andrea Pirlo has confirmed that he will not become the next head coach of the Italy national team.

According to İdman.Biz, the former Italy midfielder announced that his candidacy had come to an end in a message posted on social media.

"Last night, I learned that I am no longer a candidate for the position of Italy national team head coach," Pirlo wrote.

Pirlo had been considered the leading contender for the role after Pep Guardiola reportedly declined the opportunity to take charge of the Azzurri. His candidacy was strongly supported by the Italian Football Federation's (FIGC) new technical director Paolo Maldini and his adviser Leonardo.

Italian media report that the federation decided against appointing Pirlo because of his commercial partnership with Russian bookmaker FONBET.

The 2006 World Cup champion has previously managed Juventus, Fatih Karagümrük and Sampdoria, and was widely seen as one of the favorites to lead the four-time world champions into a new era.