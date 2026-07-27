27 July 2026
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Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

World football
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27 July 2026 10:07
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Cristiano Ronaldo lands first acting role in football drama series

Portugal captain and Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo is set to take on one of the biggest entertainment projects of his career away from football.

According to İdman.Biz, citing AS, the 41-year-old will serve as both an executive producer and actor in the upcoming football drama series *Day 1s*.

The project will mark Ronaldo's acting debut while he continues his professional playing career.

The series follows the fictional story of renowned football agent Stanley Dalton, played by Damian Lewis. It will take viewers behind the scenes of the football business, exploring transfer negotiations, relationships and the intense pressure faced by agents. The drama will also feature comedic elements.

Filming has already begun in England, with several scenes shot at Barnet's stadium.

Another football icon, former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, is also expected to appear in the series.

*Day 1s* is being produced by UR•Marv Studios, a company founded earlier this year by Ronaldo and acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn is best known for directing blockbuster films such as *Kingsman* and *Kick-Ass*.

The new venture further expands Ronaldo's growing business and media portfolio, adding acting to a career that has already seen him become one of football's most successful global brands.

Idman.Biz
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