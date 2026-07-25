25 July 2026
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Qarabag fans' tickets for CSKA Sofia clash go on sale today

Football
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25 July 2026 16:01
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Qarabag fans' tickets for CSKA Sofia clash go on sale today

Supporters can purchase tickets online for the Europa League qualifier in Bulgaria, with 800 seats allocated to the Azerbaijani club

Tickets for Qarabag supporters attending the second leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round against CSKA Sofia will go on sale today at 5:00 p.m. Baku time, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the club's press service, tickets will be available for purchase online through the iTicket.az platform.

Each ticket is priced at 28 AZN, while 800 seats have been allocated to Qarabag fans at Sofia's Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The first leg, played in Baku, ended in a goalless draw. The return match will take place in Sofia on July 30 and is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 p.m. Baku time.

Idman.Biz
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