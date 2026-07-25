Vozinha joins Colo-Colo after standout World Cup campaign

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper signs an 18-month deal with the Chilean giants as a free agent

Cape Verde international goalkeeper Vozinha will continue his career with Chilean club Colo-Colo, İdman.Biz reports, citing foreign media.

The parties have reached an agreement on an 18-month contract. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is expected to travel to Santiago in the coming days to undergo a medical examination before being officially unveiled by the club.

The transfer was confirmed by Anibal Mosa, president of Blanco y Negro, the company that manages Colo-Colo. The club's board and coaching staff turned to Vozinha after failing to secure the signing of Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele.

Vozinha joins the Chilean side as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Portuguese club Chaves, whom he left at the end of last season.

The experienced goalkeeper rose to global prominence with his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He played a crucial role in Cape Verde's goalless draw against eventual champions Spain in the group stage, while his side was narrowly eliminated by Argentina, losing 3-2 after extra time in the Round of 32.

Following the tournament, Vozinha was named in ESPN's Best XI of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He also won the fans' vote for the tournament's best goalkeeper, finishing ahead of Spain's Unai Simon, who received the official Golden Glove award.