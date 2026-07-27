Neymar denies dressing-room clash with Santos youngsters

Santos forward Neymar has strongly denied reports that he confronted the club's younger players following the team's 2-2 draw against Chapecoense in the Brazilian league.

According to İdman.Biz, the 34-year-old released a video statement on social media rejecting claims that he harshly criticized the younger members of the squad during halftime.

"Hello, everyone. I hope you're having a good Sunday. Of course, we wanted it to be different, but that's football. We have to keep our heads up and continue working," Neymar said.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star insisted that reports of a dressing-room dispute were completely false.

"I've seen reports saying I shouted at the young players in the dressing room. That's an absolute lie. To those spreading this version, please stop. Don't lie."

Neymar explained that the entire team took part in the halftime discussion, with experienced players Lucas Veríssimo, Willian Arão, Gabriel Barbosa and himself all speaking to the squad.

"We all demanded more from each other because we want to win. That's normal in football. But nobody attacked the young players. I won't allow people to say that."

The Brazil international also criticized those publishing what he described as fabricated stories.

"I'm no longer going to tolerate the lies being spread on the internet. Holding each other accountable in the dressing room is completely normal. That's what teams that want to win do."

"People who write these malicious and false stories know nothing about football. They don't understand what it's like to be part of a real team."

The statement came after Brazilian media reported that tensions had emerged inside the Santos dressing room following the disappointing result.