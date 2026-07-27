27 July 2026
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KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Azerbaijan football
News
27 July 2026 14:36
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KuPS count on home advantage to overturn deficit against Sabah

Confidence remains high in Finland that KuPS can overturn its first-leg defeat to Sabah and advance to the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

According to İdman.Biz, Finnish media and figures within the club have identified several key factors they believe could work in KuPS' favour ahead of Tuesday's decisive clash in Kuopio.

The biggest advantage, in their view, is home turf. The match will be played on the artificial surface at Väre Areena, where KuPS have enjoyed years of familiarity. Finnish observers believe the unfamiliar conditions could disrupt Sabah's rhythm and give the hosts a significant edge.

Support from the stands is expected to be another major weapon. All tickets in the home sections have already been sold, with the club urging supporters to create an intense atmosphere. In Kuopio, the match is being described as one of the club's biggest European fixtures in recent years.

KuPS are also confident they have learned valuable lessons from the first leg in Baku. Midfielder Saiku Touray admitted his side struggled to cope with Sabah's tempo but believes the experience will make the team stronger.

"After the first match, we'll be better prepared. Now we know what we have to do, and we believe we have every chance of going through," Touray said.

The Gambian midfielder is expected to play a more influential role in the return leg. Finnish analysts point to his physical strength, pace and aggressive style as qualities that could help KuPS dominate midfield battles and make it more difficult for Sabah to control possession.

The team's confidence was further boosted by a convincing 3-1 victory over VPS in the Finnish league. KuPS effectively settled the match within the opening half-hour thanks to goals from Jaime Moreno, Gustav Engvall and Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba.

That performance also gave the coaching staff additional attacking options. Luyeye-Lutumba, who remained on the bench in the first leg against Sabah, is now viewed as a strong candidate to strengthen the frontline.

Finnish media also stress the importance of the tie. The winner will move one step closer to the UEFA Champions League league phase while simultaneously securing at least a place in the UEFA Conference League league phase. Teams reaching the third qualifying round of the Champions League are guaranteed another opportunity through the Europa League play-offs if they fail to progress.

Sabah won the first leg in Baku 1-0. The return match will be played in Kuopio on July 28.

Idman.Biz
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