Azerbaijani referee appointed for UEFA Conference League qualifier

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu has received another international appointment.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA), Umudlu will officiate the second-leg match between Albania's Dinamo City and Slovenia's Aluminium in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

He will be assisted by Namig Huseynov and Vusal Mammadov, while Inqilab Mammadov has been appointed as the fourth official.

The match will be played on July 30 at Elbasan Arena in Elbasan, Albania, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Baku time.

The appointment is another sign of UEFA's confidence in Azerbaijani referees, who continue to receive assignments in European club competitions.