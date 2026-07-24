24 July 2026
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Sabah reveal travel schedule for KuPS return leg

Azerbaijan football
News
24 July 2026 17:11
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Sabah reveal travel schedule for KuPS return leg

Sabah have confirmed their travel plans for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie against Finnish champions KuPS.

As reported by Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani club will depart for Finland on the morning of July 26, according to club press officer Elnur Hamidov.

Head coach Valdas Dambrauskas will hold his pre-match press conference at 6:30 p.m. Baku time, while the team's official training session at the match venue is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The return leg between KuPS and Sabah will be played in Kuopio on July 28, with kick-off at 7:00 p.m. Baku time.

Sabah take a 1-0 advantage into the decisive match after winning the first leg in Baku. The winners of the tie will face either Denmark's AGF or Poland's Lech Poznan in the third qualifying round.

Idman.Biz
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