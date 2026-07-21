21 July 2026
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AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football

Azerbaijan football
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21 July 2026 14:37
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AFFA technical director outlines priorities for Azerbaijan youth football

New AFFA Technical Director Edmond Claus has identified the appointment of youth national team coaches and technical staff as the federation's top priority ahead of the new season, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to AFFA's press service, the Dutch specialist said the association is currently focused on selecting the right coaching teams for Azerbaijan's youth national sides. He noted that vacancies have already been announced and invited coaches holding UEFA A or UEFA Pro licences to apply.

"Our main priority is to appoint the right head coaches and technical staff for the youth national teams. The road ahead requires patience, commitment and cooperation, but I believe Azerbaijan has the talent and passion needed to achieve significant progress," Claus said.

The 56-year-old, who previously worked with Ajax, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB), the Chinese Football Association and MLS consultancy Double Pass, said his three-year mission is to ensure the sustainable development of Azerbaijani football and improve the performances of the country's youth national teams.

Among his long-term objectives, Claus highlighted the creation of a unified football philosophy across all national teams, strengthening talent identification, improving academy standards and building closer cooperation between AFFA, professional clubs and football academies.

Idman.Biz
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